Everything Lena Dunham apologized for in 2016
Lena Dunham has had a year! She kicked off 2016 by campaigning the hell out of Iowa for Hillary Clinton and ended it by infuriating both the left and the right with a thoroughly mystifying comment about wishing she’d had an abortion. Somewhere in between, she turned 30 and made a rap video titled “Sensual Pantsuit…
