Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Facebook doesn’t tell users everything it really knows about them

Pro Publica

27 Dec 2016 at 08:53 ET                   
Facebook logo
Facebook logo

Facebook has long let users see all sorts of things the site knows about them, like whether they enjoy soccer, have recently moved, or like Melania Trump. But the tech giant gives users little indication that it buys far more sensitive data about them, including their income, the types of restaurants they frequent and even how…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
George Zimmerman, pictured here in court in Sanford, Florida on June 28, 2013 (AFP Photo/)
Next on Raw Story >
Florida’s ‘stand your ground’ law increased homicides by 31 percent — and now they want to expand it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+