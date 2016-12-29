Quantcast

Female binge drinking is ‘unfairly portrayed by media’

Newsweek

29 Dec 2016 at 07:07 ET                   
Drinking and smoking at a party (Shutterstock)

Women who binge drink are unfairly portrayed by the media compared to their male counterparts, according to researchers who say female drinkers in the U.K. are shown in a more negative light—despite supping less. A study by Glasgow University and Glasgow Caledonian University, both in Scotland, found that the British press exaggerated instances of binge drinking…

