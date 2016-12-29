Female binge drinking is ‘unfairly portrayed by media’
Women who binge drink are unfairly portrayed by the media compared to their male counterparts, according to researchers who say female drinkers in the U.K. are shown in a more negative light—despite supping less. A study by Glasgow University and Glasgow Caledonian University, both in Scotland, found that the British press exaggerated instances of binge drinking…
