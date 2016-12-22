Quantcast

“Females make up nearly three-quarters of trafficking victims” – United Nations

euronews

22 Dec 2016 at 07:53 ET                   
Sad and lonely girl crying with a hand covering her face (Shutterstock.com)

Almost three quarters of victims of human trafficking worldwide are female. That’s according to a newly released UN report. The organisation’s Office on Drugs and Crime based its findings on trends studied among 63,000 trafficking victims between 2012 and 2014. More than half of those affected were adult women, while 20 percent were underage girls. Slavery,…

