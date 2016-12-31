Fertility clinic may have accidentally fertilized 26 women with wrong sperm
Utrecht University’s Medical Centre in Holland may have accidentally fertilized the eggs of up to 26 women with the wrong sperm due to a “procedural error.” About half of the women whose eggs were fertilized became pregnant and/or gave birth, and have now been notified of the error. The error occurred between mid-April 2015 and mid-November…
