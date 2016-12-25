Five books worth reading in 2017
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
January is just around the corner—and it’s time to start thinking about restocking your bookshelves. Here are the ones we’re looking forward to reading. 4 3 2 1 by Paul Auster (January 31) A titan of U.S. fiction returns with his grandest, most generous novel yet: a panoramic saga of modern America seen through four possible…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion