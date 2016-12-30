For New Year’s Resolutions is diet or exercise more effective for weight loss
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Be honest — most people who want to lose weight want to do it fast and without a lot of effort. Is this actually effective — or even possible? In PictureFit’s video “Diet vs Exercise — Which is Better for Weight Loss?” the host explains how our bodies shed weight and the most efficient way to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion