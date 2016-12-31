Former Chavez presidential challenger released from jail
Venezuela’s government has released a former presidential candidate from jail, as well as five other activists considered to be political prisoners. Manuel Rosales was imprisoned in October 2015 on charges of illicit enrichment upon returning to Venezuela after six years of exile in Peru. Rosales, former governor of Zulia state, who challenged then-president Hugo Chavez in…
