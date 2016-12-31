Quantcast

Former Chavez presidential challenger released from jail

Al Jazeera

31 Dec 2016 at 19:44 ET                   
Manuel Rosales (Photo: Al Jazeera)
Venezuela’s government has released a former presidential candidate from jail, as well as five other activists considered to be political prisoners. Manuel Rosales was imprisoned in October 2015 on charges of illicit enrichment upon returning to Venezuela after six years of exile in Peru. Rosales, former governor of Zulia state, who challenged then-president Hugo Chavez in…

