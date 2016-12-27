Former NFL star identified as shooter in double murder plot

Aaron Hernandez (Wikipedia)

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been in an out of court over the last few years on murder charges. While he has claimed through his defense that he has not committed any of the crimes, he has been convicted of murder. Now, the former star is facing another trial for a double murder and the odds are definitely against him.

According to People, during a pretrial hearing in Boston Tuesday, one of the two survivors of a 2012 shooting that killed two people said former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was the gunman.

The publication reports that Raychides Sanches allegedly nodded in Hernandez’ direction when asked who killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado during the July 15, 2012, drive-by shooting.

Authorities believe that Hernandez targeted the four men after one of them bumped into him inside a nightclub, causing him to spill his drink. According to investigators, Hernandez sat in his vehicle, waiting for the men to exit the venue.

Waiting for his moment, Hernandez allegedly drove up to the car the four men had gotten into, yelled a racial slur, and then fired the car with bullets. Sanches and another, unidentified man were wounded in the attack that killed de Abreu and Furtado.

In 2015, the former New Englands Patriots star received a life sentence in prison for the 2013 first-degree murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, who had been dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins.

Hernandez is set to undergo his trial in February for the 2012 double homicide. He was indicted in 2014, charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, as well as unlawful possession of the gun used in the attack.

Hernandez’s attorneys have not spoken out against the prosecution but the trial is slated to be a very intense one