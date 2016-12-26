Former US diplomat criticizes ‘nasty’ language by Israel’s Netanyahu
Tel Aviv (dpa) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “nasty” language in the aftermath of a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity is “unacceptable,” a former US diplomat said Monday. “The language being used against the president of the US is itself unprecedented, and it really should not be language that an ally uses…
