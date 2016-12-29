Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Four Asian elections to watch in 2017

Newsweek

29 Dec 2016 at 07:20 ET                   
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during an interview in Luque, Paraguay, June 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Jorge Adorno)
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during an interview in Luque, Paraguay, June 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Jorge Adorno)

In 2016, several elections brought seismic change to Asia. Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan’s first female president-elect in January—a win for gender equality but a big loss for China at a time when relations between the two countries were improving. (Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party supports independence from Beijing.) A month after Tsai’s win, Myanmar celebrated its own…

About the Author
Ana Navarro, Anderson Cooper, Scottie Nell Hughes -- (CNN screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Mainstream media spent the last year teaching Americans how to love a dictator— so what will they do with Trump in the White House?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+