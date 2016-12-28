Fox News host: Obama is ‘going to go out a coward’ for pursuing Middle East peace

Lisa Booth and Eboni Williams (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe declared on Wednesday that President Barack Obama was leaving office a “coward” because his administration had condemned Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory.

During an hour long speech on Wednesday, Secretary of State John Kerry defended a U.S. decision not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution which found the settlements to be illegal.

“The United States did in fact vote in accordance with our values, just as previous administrations have done,” Kerry explained. “The vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution. That’s what we were standing up for.”

“If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic; it cannot be both, and it won’t ever really be at peace,” the secretary of state said.

Following Kerry’s speech, the hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered asserted that Obama had betrayed Israel.

“The only thing worse than a one-hour-plus speech by John Kerry is a one-hour speech by President Obama,” guest Herman Cain complained. “This is pure rhetoric to try to cover up for the flawed assumptions — number one — the two-state solution. That is a flawed assumption.”

“If you demand that the occupied area be given to the Palestinians, Israel becomes a sitting duck!” he opined.

Boothe, who appeared as a host on the program, predicted that Donald Trump would run “an administration that supports our friends and not our enemies, which is not what we’ve seen under President Obama.”

“I think he’s really going to go out a coward,” Boothe continued. “He’s going to go out a coward on the world stage. And a coward that has made the world less safe ultimately.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast Dec. 28, 2016.