Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

From the archives: Carrie Fisher on how George Lucas ‘stole’ her identity

Newsweek

27 Dec 2016 at 13:56 ET                   
Carrie Fisher (Youtube)
Carrie Fisher (Youtube)

In this 2011 interview by Ramin Setoodeh, Carrie Fisher spoke to Newsweek on how, at the age of 19, Star Wars’ creator George Lucas “stole” her identity. Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016, as first reported by People. Below is Fisher’s reflections about and reactions to the various merchandise which was sold in her name…

About the Author
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'
Next on Raw Story >
‘Only princess I ever wanted to be’: Grieving fans pay tribute to Carrie Fisher online
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+