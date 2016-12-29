George Michael and Freddie Mercury were kindred artists
After George Michael captivated 72,000 at Wembley Stadium in 1992 by putting his stamp on Queen’s “Somebody to Love” during the Freddie Mercury tribute concert, the pop superstar reflected on the experience with awe. “It was probably the proudest moment of my career,” said Michael, who by then had already released 10 No. 1 songs, “because…
