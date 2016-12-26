Good news stories you might have missed in 2016
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Deepening conflict in the Middle East; reverberations from the refugee crisis in Europe; political shocks in the U.S. and Britain; India’s ongoing currency crisis; Russia’s attempts to exercise influence as a great power…These and a host of other stories have made 2016 feel like a particularly bruising year. But however much a year throws at you,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion