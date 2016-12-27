Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Halfway through med school, undocumented students worry Trump will derail their progress

GlobalPost

27 Dec 2016 at 10:38 ET                   
Stritch School of Medicine (1)
Stritch School of Medicine (1)

Growing up in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas, 24-year-old Julio Cesar Ramos didn’t know he was undocumented. He was in 10th grade when he had to fill out an application to go on a field trip that required him to include his social security number. “I went back and asked my mom what’s my…

About the Author
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump has a perfect blueprint to make the poor pay more for Medicaid: Mike Pence’s Indiana
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+