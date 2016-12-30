Healthy attitudes play key role in long-term weight loss after gastric bypass: study
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An estimated 80 percent or more of bariatric surgery patients lose weight after the procedure, Doctor Atul Madan, told WebMD. But what about those who still aren’t able to drop pounds? A new study from the Cornell Food and Brand Lab has found that healthy attitudes and behaviors play key roles in long-term weight loss for…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion