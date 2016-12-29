Quantcast

Here’s how you can visit Cuba in 2017

International Business Times

29 Dec 2016 at 22:51 ET                   
AFP/Pool/AFP - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez raises the Cuban flag over the country's new embassy in Washington on July 20, 2015
Many U.S. residents have been itching to get to Cuba, and now they can. Since President Barak Obama lifted various travel and commerce sanctions against the communist island, Americans have been flocking to the country. Plenty of airlines now offer flights to and from the country. In early December, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line also…

