Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Hidden dangers of moving the US embassy to Jerusalem

Newsweek

28 Dec 2016 at 07:20 ET                   
Jerusalem (lonelyplanet.com)
Jerusalem (lonelyplanet.com)

For decades, presidential candidates have promised to move the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, acknowledging the importance many Israelis place on the city as the heart of the country. Each time, when in office, the president changed course, recognizing that such a move would undermine U.S. ability to promote the Arab-Israeli peace…

About the Author
douches
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 14 of the most punchable faces of 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+