Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Holiday classics you can watch online on Christmas weekend

Newsweek

23 Dec 2016 at 21:50 ET                   
Miracle on 34th Street (Photo: Screen capture from trailer)
Miracle on 34th Street (Photo: Screen capture from trailer)

There are members of a certain generation who have watched Love Actually nearly every holiday season since the movie came out in 2003. Three years ago around this time, Lindy West vowed to relieve viewers of their love, actually, with a long, scathing piece on Jezebel titled, appropriately, “I Rewatched Love Actually and Am Here to…

About the Author
Joe Arpaio (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
Sheriff Joe Arpaio lost his election thanks to Republicans who voted for Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+