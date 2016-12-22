Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How 4 drug companies rapidly raised prices on life-saving drugs

Los Angeles Times

22 Dec 2016 at 06:24 ET                   
'Pharmacist preparing some medicine' [Shutterstock]
'Pharmacist preparing some medicine' [Shutterstock]

A U.S. Senate committee detailed in an investigative report Wednesday how drug companies were exploiting the market by acquiring decades-old crucial medicines and suddenly raising their prices astronomically. “We must work to stop the bad actors who are driving up the prices of drugs that they did nothing to develop at the expense of patients just…

About the Author
Chris Cuomo speaks to Kellyanne Conway (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s paying money to get to power’: Chris Cuomo destroys Conway for hypocrisy on Trump charities
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+