How a ‘new world order’ led to Donald Trump’s rise — and what we can do about it
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Twenty-five years ago, the United States emerged victorious at end of the Cold War. The Soviet Union imploded. European countries eagerly signed up to join a political union and common currency. NATO turned its eyes to the former Eastern Bloc countries to see which ones would join their alliance. The US vision of free trade and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion