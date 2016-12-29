How do movie sex scenes compare to real-life sex?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
How Do Movie Sex Scenes Compare To Real-Life Sex?
This question originally appeared on Quora. Answer by Bart Loews. There’s different types of movies and how they portray sex. A PG-13 movie might mention sex, but the most you’ll see on screen is a clothed kiss. An R movie can show nudity and things happening under the covers, rarely will it show something along the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion