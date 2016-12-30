How do psychopaths feel about other people?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This question originally appeared on Quota. Answer by Brian Ghilliotti. Psychopaths live in a world of objects. They look at you with the same emotional sensitivity as a non-psychopath looks at the computer screen you are looking at right now. They look at people in the same way that non-psychopaths look at inanimate objects; useful, entertaining,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion