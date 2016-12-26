How high will gas be in 2017? Here’s what could affect price at the pump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This year will be remembered as the year of the great price run up, going from prices below $1.50 a gallon at the start of the year to a $2.34 average price for regular. So what does 2017 hold for drivers? The stage is set for gas prices to increase again in 2017, but experts said…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion