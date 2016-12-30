Hubble spies a distant ‘Megamaser’
Scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope have captured an image of a galaxy they believe contains a “megamaser” beaming out intense bursts of microwave radiation. This galaxy, captured using Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), and the Near Infrared Camera and Multi-Object Spectrometer (NICMOS), is located roughly 370 million light-years from Earth. Maser — an acronym…
