Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Hubble spies a distant ‘Megamaser’

International Business Times

30 Dec 2016 at 06:43 ET                   
The James Webb Space Telescope, launching in 2018 , will be even more sensitive to signs of water vapor in planets’ atmospheres than Hubble. (Illustration: ESA)
The James Webb Space Telescope, launching in 2018 , will be even more sensitive to signs of water vapor in planets’ atmospheres than Hubble. (Illustration: ESA)

Scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope have captured an image of a galaxy they believe contains a “megamaser” beaming out intense bursts of microwave radiation. This galaxy, captured using Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), and the Near Infrared Camera and Multi-Object Spectrometer (NICMOS), is located roughly 370 million light-years from Earth. Maser — an acronym…

About the Author
Carl Paladino (Wikimedia Commons)
Next on Raw Story >
NPR just offered a shocking and disgusting example of ‘balanced reporting’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+