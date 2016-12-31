Hulu, Google’s streaming plans look a lot like cable
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally was published on The Conversation. The transformation of U.S. television that began in 2015—with more companies distributing television content over the internet—continued in 2016. Over the past year, however, the pace of change was slower and drew fewer headlines, even as more viewers moved away from live, network-scheduled viewing to recorded, on-demand or…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion