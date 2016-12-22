Quantcast

In lawsuit settlement, Rahm Emanuel admits using personal email for public business

Chicago Tribune

22 Dec 2016 at 08:39 ET                   
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens to remarks at a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens to remarks at a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO — Under pressure from a pair of open records lawsuits, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he has used personal email accounts to conduct public business, a practice that allowed him to hide some of his government correspondence from the public since he took office. Emanuel’s admission came as he…

Neil Cavuto (Fox Business/screen grab)
