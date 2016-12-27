Quantcast

India tests long-range nuclear missile that can hit targets in China

Voice of America

27 Dec 2016 at 08:24 ET                   
India has successfully carried out a fourth test of its nuclear-capable, intercontinental Agni-V missile, which can hit targets more than 5,000 kilometers away, effectively putting China’s northernmost areas within range of Indian nuclear weapons. The 17.5-meter-long, 50-ton surface-to-surface missile was test fired Monday from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of the eastern Odisha state, and…

