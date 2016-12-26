India to build giant statue of medieval king Shivaji
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for what is set to be the world’s tallest statue nearly four km into the sea off Mumbai, as its projected cost and environmental impact sparked criticism. The 192-metre statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a medieval Hindu ruler in the western state of Maharashtra who fought the…
