Indian billionaire says his new tech company is growing faster than Facebook and Whatsapp
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
MUMBAI, India — Engineers and entrepreneurs with roots in India have helped build titans of Silicon Valley. Now an Indian technology company says its growth is outpacing such giants as Skype, Whatsapp and Facebook. The country’s richest man has launched a mobile telecommunications network that signed up more than 50 million subscribers in its first three…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion