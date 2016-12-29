Internet howls after newspaper accidentally prints string of ‘F-bombs’ in restaurant review
An English language newspaper in Mumbai, India accidentally published a string of “F-words” in an otherwise mundane article about local restaurants on Thursday.
Mediaite.com said that the Mumbai Mirror‘s copyeditor must have overlooked what was meant to be a note for the layup team.
In a listing of romantic restaurants, the Mirror invited readers to “indulge in fire cracker rolls (F*ck f*ck f*ck, just saying f*ck so you notice that you have to select one picture and mention which pic lalala), cherry-smoked chicken and truffle koftas” in a blurb about Chef Farrokh Khambata’s restaurant Amadeus.
The copyeditor, sadly, didn’t notice.
Some copy editor's going to have a not-so-nice day. pic.twitter.com/FxRZ4NOPc3
— Shikha (@TheCommanist) December 29, 2016
As Mediaite noted, “Placeholder text is common. Sometimes, editors forget to remove it.”
Rarely, though, do such mistakes involve such colorful language.
