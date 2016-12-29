Internet howls after newspaper accidentally prints string of ‘F-bombs’ in restaurant review

Frustrated office worker (Shutterstock.com)

An English language newspaper in Mumbai, India accidentally published a string of “F-words” in an otherwise mundane article about local restaurants on Thursday.

Mediaite.com said that the Mumbai Mirror‘s copyeditor must have overlooked what was meant to be a note for the layup team.

In a listing of romantic restaurants, the Mirror invited readers to “indulge in fire cracker rolls (F*ck f*ck f*ck, just saying f*ck so you notice that you have to select one picture and mention which pic lalala), cherry-smoked chicken and truffle koftas” in a blurb about Chef Farrokh Khambata’s restaurant Amadeus.

The copyeditor, sadly, didn’t notice.

Some copy editor's going to have a not-so-nice day. pic.twitter.com/FxRZ4NOPc3 — Shikha (@TheCommanist) December 29, 2016

As Mediaite noted, “Placeholder text is common. Sometimes, editors forget to remove it.”

Rarely, though, do such mistakes involve such colorful language.

Twitter users had a bit of fun with the error:

One of the first rules I learned on subs desk was NEVER swear in placeholder text no matter how funny it seems at the time https://t.co/L4yU3eDObE — Steven Kiernan (@StevKiernan) December 29, 2016

@hrtbps Oh hey, how's the new job at the Mumbai Mirror going? https://t.co/8ysUTMfbfy — 🎄 Dean Kerrigan 👻 (@spiraltri3e) December 29, 2016

editor1: I once left a TK in an article editor2: Hold my beer… https://t.co/cnWT1rxwhZ — Maki Scare-o📎 (@sciencecomic) December 29, 2016

LOL. Looks like no one at @MumbaiMirror reads the article before publishing it pic.twitter.com/x7sgHCgr0c — Rahul Jadhav (@iRahulJadhav) December 29, 2016

at least they ended up choosing the right pic https://t.co/ReMwVs3mwl — Alison Mah (@alisonmah) December 29, 2016