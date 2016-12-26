Is the US responsible for creating ISIS?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Khalid Elhassan, writing consultant: The US did not deliberately create ISIS. But there would have been no ISIS but for American missteps…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion