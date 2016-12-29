Israel urges Jews to leave France to protest peace talks
Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman urged all Jews in France to leave the European country as a sign of protest against an upcoming conference hosted by Paris that is looking to restart Israel-Palestine peace talks. Representatives from 70 countries will gather in Paris for the Jan. 15 peace talks, which Israel said it will not attend.…
