Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Israeli rabbis launch war on Christmas tree

Al Jazeera

24 Dec 2016 at 08:31 ET                   
Christmas Tree (Wikipedia)
Christmas Tree (Wikipedia)

Nazareth – As tens of thousands of Christian pilgrims converge on the Holy Land this week to celebrate the birth of Jesus, senior Israeli rabbis have announced a war on the Christmas tree. In Jerusalem, the rabbinate has issued a letter warning dozens of hotels in the city that it is “forbidden” by Jewish religious law…

About the Author
Joe Arpaio (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
Sheriff Joe Arpaio lost his election thanks to Republicans who voted for Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+