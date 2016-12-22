Kellyanne Conway gets a new job title: counselor to the president
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, now a key adviser, as his choice to serve as counselor to the president, his transition team said in a statement.
Trump, in the statement, said Conway “played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.”
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Susan Heavey)
