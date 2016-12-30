Latino pastor who slammed Trump’s rhetoric will take part in his inauguration
WASHINGTON — Latino evangelical leader Samuel Rodriguez will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence. The president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, who is no stranger to controversy, has taken aim at both sides of the aisle. He condemned Trump’s “deplorable rhetoric on Hispanics” and criticized Democrats…
