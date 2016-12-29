Let the spy wars begin
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
No doubt Vladimir Putin was making his list and checking it twice well before President Barack Obama picked 35 suspected Russian spies to boot from the United States. The Russian strongman, a career Soviet KGB operative during the Cold War, can be expected to respond in kind with his own list of expulsions. In some ways,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion