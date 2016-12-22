Quantcast

‘Locker room talk’ leads colleges to suspend teams

Newsweek

22 Dec 2016 at 22:47 ET                   
Men’s Cross Country at Amherst (Photo: Amherst.edu)
Men’s Cross Country at Amherst (Photo: Amherst.edu)

At Amherst College, a member of the men’s cross country team referred to a woman online as “a walking STD.” At Columbia, after the university canceled an annual event because of concerns about sexual misconduct, a student on the men’s wrestling team wrote to his teammates, “I hope someone actually gets sexually assaulted.” And at Harvard,…

