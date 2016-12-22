Lockheed Martin wins $1.45 billion contract for Patriot missiles: Pentagon
Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $1.45 billion contract for Patriot missiles, spare parts and ground support for South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
