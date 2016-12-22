Quantcast

Lockheed Martin wins $1.45 billion contract for Patriot missiles: Pentagon

Reuters

22 Dec 2016 at 17:28 ET                   
Lockheed Martin Patriot missiles (Photo: Lockheed Martin)
Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $1.45 billion contract for Patriot missiles, spare parts and ground support for South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

