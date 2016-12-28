Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Man charged with killing ex-teacher and their son in New York

Reuters

28 Dec 2016 at 11:13 ET                   
Isaac Infante (amny.com)
Isaac Infante (amny.com)

A man has been arrested and charged with murdering his former New York City high school teacher and the son he had with her, authorities said on Wednesday, five years after a scandal over their relationship made headlines.

Isaac Infante, 23, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of first and second degree murder in the deaths of Felicia Barahona, 36, and their 4-year-old boy Miguel Barahona.

Police responding to an emergency call at a Manhattan apartment on Monday found Barahona on the living room floor with an electrical cord round her neck and her son unresponsive in a bathtub, authorities said in a statement.

The motive behind the murders remains unclear, police said. Infante, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has not yet been scheduled for arraignment, and it was not clear if he had an attorney.

Infante and Barahona’s sexual relationship began in 2011 when Barahona was a 32-year-old science teacher at Dewitt Clinton High School in New York City’s Bronx borough.

Infante was still a minor and Barahona was fired from the school when their relationship became public. She later gave birth to Miguel.

They had planned to marry, but split up after arguing about Infante’s alleged underage drinking and other issues, according to a memorandum written in 2012 by New York City school officials who investigated the relationship.

According to The New York Times, Infante subsequently paid child support and sometimes visited Barahona’s home, but otherwise kept a distance.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Author Michael Lewis uses cognitive psychology to explain Donald Trump's political success (Screen cap).
Next on Raw Story >
‘He preys on weaknesses of the mind’: Acclaimed author uses behavioral psychology to explain Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+