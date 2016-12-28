Man dies at viral birthday party for Mexican teen
A Mexican teenager was joined by thousands of people for her 15th birthday after an invitation posted online went viral. The traditional quinceanera celebration in Villa Guadalupe, central Mexico, drew huge crowds on Monday after local girl Rubi Ibarra’s parents posted a video message online inviting “everyone” to attend. However, the event was overshadowed by the…
