Maryland deputy shot while aiding abused woman
A sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday and another man is dead in the aftermath of a shooting that occurred as the deputy helped an abused woman gather her possessions from her boyfriend’s apartment, reports said. Deputy Warren Scott Hogan, 32, was shot by the alleged abuser while helping the victim in Chestertown, Maryland,…
