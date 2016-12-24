Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Meet the man looking for aliens—in the Arctic

Popular Science

24 Dec 2016 at 09:36 ET                   
Chris German
Chris German

Searching for the origins of life in the deep sea. Illustration by Kendrick Kidd Chris German Age: 53 Affiliations: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution; Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Specialty: Geochemistry, finding life in extreme habitats You might not expect an oceanographer to be high on NASA’s speed dial, but when the space agency needed…

About the Author
Jacqueline Craig, Lana Sprayberry -- (Screenshot/Facebook)
Next on Raw Story >
Keep ‘your fat mouth shut’: Trump-backing school principal under fire for attacking Texas cuffed-mom
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+