Men chased woman on train, took photos, made sexual gestures and called her ‘white trash’

(Photo: Shutterstock)

A woman was attacked on a busy train by men who chased after her.

British Transport Police are asking the public for information after three men took photos of a woman they called “white trash” and other names, STV reported.

She was traveling on the 5:36 p.m. train from Wishaw to Glasgow Central. Once they passed South Lanarkshire the men, described as Asian, began making sexual gestures at her. She described them as being in the twenties and all about 5-foot 8-inches tall with a medium build. One was wearing a black jacket, dark jogging pants and dark trainers. Another wore blue jeans and the third wore gray Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Victoria Graham, the investigating officer on the case said that the incident occurred on a packed commuter train. “So, I think there may have been a lot of people who witnessed the incident but may not have realized the distress it was causing the victim,” she said.

“She was very upset and distressed by what had happened and for someone to be made to feel like this is completely unacceptable,” she continued. “If anyone saw what happened, please do come forward and let us know.”

Women experience street harassment constantly, from honking and whistling to sexually explicit comments. The first ever national survey on street harassment in the United States reported that 65 percent of women surveyed experienced some form of harassment. That’s divided into 57 percent who are verbally harassed and 41 percent who are physically harassed.

Men also experience harassment but it is predominantly isolated to those in the LGBT community.

“There is a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding about what street harassment is. A lot of people think of the stereotype of a woman in a short skirt walking by a construction site, when it’s so much more than that. It really has a negative impact on harassed people’s lives,” said Holly Kearl of Stop Street Harassment, an organization dedicated to documenting and ending gender-based street harassment worldwide.

What happened to this woman happens every single day to many many women.