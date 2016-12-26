Michigan teen arrested for stabbing mother on Christmas night
Michigan Teen Arrested For Stabbing Her Mother On Christmas Night
A 17-year-old daughter was arrested Monday for fatally stabbing her 45-year-old mother in Clinton Township, a Detroit, Michigan, a suburb roughly 21 miles north of the city center, on Christmas night, local police said. The suspect was apprehended at a 7-Eleven in the town of Frasier, which is in Clinton Township, after police received a call…
