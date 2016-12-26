Missouri lawmakers push for more comprehensive medical marijuana law
Missouri may be the next state to offer medical marijuana to suffering patients. Two senators recently filed separate medical marijuana measures to be considered when the 2017 legislative season starts, both of which propose a comprehensive legal marijuana program for more patients, reports said. Sens. Jason Holsman and Rob Schaaf prefiled bills advancing the state’s marijuana…
