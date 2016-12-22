Mistrial declared in corruption case against ex-Los Angeles sheriff

Lee Baca announces his retirement during a news conference at Los Angeles County Sheriff's headquarters in Monterey Park, California, U.S., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/FIle Photo

A federal judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in the corruption case against former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca after determining jurors were hopelessly deadlocked in their efforts to reach a unanimous verdict, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Baca, 74, was standing trial on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, accused of trying to thwart a federal probe of inmate abuse that overshadowed his tenure as chief custodian of the nation’s largest county jail system.

