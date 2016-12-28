Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Muslims And Jews dancing ‘disgraceful,’ says Hamas

International Business Times

28 Dec 2016 at 08:42 ET                   
Muslims and Jews Dancing (Youtube)
Muslims and Jews Dancing (Youtube)

A video of Muslims and Jewish people dancing together at a Hanukkah celebration in Bahrain has been condemned by Hamas as a “humiliating and disgraceful spectacle.” For the second year in a row, the Arab state hosted a candle-lighting ceremony marking the start of Hanukkah, Saturday. The event, hosted by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa,…

About the Author
Fadi Fawaz and George Michael (Photo: Social media)
Next on Raw Story >
Arizona pastor: George Michael died because ‘being a Sodomite shaves about 20 years off your life’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+