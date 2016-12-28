Muslims And Jews dancing ‘disgraceful,’ says Hamas
A video of Muslims and Jewish people dancing together at a Hanukkah celebration in Bahrain has been condemned by Hamas as a “humiliating and disgraceful spectacle.” For the second year in a row, the Arab state hosted a candle-lighting ceremony marking the start of Hanukkah, Saturday. The event, hosted by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa,…
