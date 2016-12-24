N.J. police seek help to find 2 missing children

PERTH AMBOY — Perth Amboy police early Saturday asked for the public’s help to find two children who were reported missing. Keira Grewal, 8, and Gianno Grewal, 9, were last seen around 4 p.m. Friday on Armstrong Lane with 48-year-old Frank John, according to an alert issued by police. Keira Grewal is described as white, 4-feet-tall,…